New restaurant-market coming to former TGI Fridays space on Transit

The next project set for the northwest corner of Transit Road at Main Street in East Amherst is a major departure from the former TGI Fridays.
My Dad's Market and Restaurant, a venture of Falconer-based Lewis & Son, Inc., is expected to open in mid-April at 6850 Main St., according to a press release.
Plans for the sprawling space include a restaurant with organic farm-to-table options and a vegan-friendly menu. A market with fresh seafood, meat and vegetables will be attached, as well as a wine bar, the release elaborated.
Bill Lewis will serve as owner-operator of My Dad's, while delegating executive chef duties to Steve Meyers. Stay tuned for further information.
The East Amherst TGI Fridays closed on Feb. 14, 2017.
