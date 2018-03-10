New parenting workshops available through EPIC

Every Person Influences Children (EPIC) will offer a series of free, intensive parenting programs through the rest of this year with help from a grant received from the Peter C. Cornell Trust through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

The sessions are interactive, engaging and led by a trained facilitator. Group discussions, which are confidential, focus on a variety of topics, including balancing work and family life; brain development and learning styles; communicating with teachers; coping with daily stress and frustrations; encouraging emotional growth; helping your child succeed in school; knowing yourself as a parent; setting structure and limits; using television wisely and more.

Workshops – which will be no larger than 20 people – can be tailored for parents of infants and toddlers (up to age 4), parents of young children (up to age 10), and parents of adolescents (pre-teen years).

Schools, social service agencies, community centers and churches are welcome to call 332-4115 to schedule an EPIC parenting workshop or a series of workshops. These will be offered free of charge, based on availability through this year.

EPIC also will host workshops at its headquarters, 1000 Main St., including a four-week program that starts this month. The “Just for Teens Workshop Series” is for pregnant and parenting teenagers. The program will run from 5 to 6:15 p.m. March 20 and 27, as well as April 3 and 10. Those who attend all four workshops will receive a $30 gift card. Call 332-4193 or visit epicforchildren.org to register.

