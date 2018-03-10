NCCC's Distinguished Student Scholarship deadline is approaching

The Niagara County Community College Foundation is offering scholarships for incoming and current students for the fall 2018 semester and applications are due Friday.

High school seniors who live in Niagara County are eligible for a two-year, full-tuition Distinguished Student Scholarship. Applicants must be graduating from high school in June with a Regents diploma, plan to attend NCCC full time, have community service involvement, and remain in the county or plan to return to the county. Applications are available through high school counseling centers and www.niagaracc.suny.edu/scholarships. Additional NCCC scholarships are available for part- and full-time students who are incoming or currently enrolled in classes.

To apply for these scholarships visit NCCC’s scholarship webpage. For more information, call the NCCC Financial Aid Office at 614-6205.