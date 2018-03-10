Minus Tyrod Taylor and Eric Wood, Bills players from previous regime continue to dwindle

As part of the culture change brought on by new general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have dramatically turned over their roster.

With Tyrod Taylor's trade to the Browns and Eric Wood's expected retirement, the Bills are down to eight players whom they drafted before the new regime took over and 22 players overall. That number could dwindle as free agency begins next week.

One caveat: Colt Anderson played for the Bills in 2016 and his season ended in October when he was placed on injured reserve. He re-signed in January 2017 after McDermott was hired, but he is listed below among players from the previous regime.

Draft picks

Shaq Lawson

Adolphus Washington

Kyle Williams -- unrestricted free agent

John Miller

Preston Brown -- unrestricted free agent

Cordy Glenn

Nick O'Leary -- exclusive rights free agent

Seantrel Henderson -- unrestricted free agent

Free agents

LeSean McCoy

Lorenzo Alexander

Charles Clay

Brandon Tate

Richie Incognito

Ryan Groy

Jordan Mills

Ramon Humber -- unrestricted free agent

Jerry Hughes

Jerel Worthy

Colton Schmidt

Logan Thomas

Reid Ferguson

Colt Anderson -- unrestricted free agent