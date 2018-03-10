Minus Tyrod Taylor and Eric Wood, Bills players from previous regime continue to dwindle
As part of the culture change brought on by new general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have dramatically turned over their roster.
With Tyrod Taylor's trade to the Browns and Eric Wood's expected retirement, the Bills are down to eight players whom they drafted before the new regime took over and 22 players overall. That number could dwindle as free agency begins next week.
One caveat: Colt Anderson played for the Bills in 2016 and his season ended in October when he was placed on injured reserve. He re-signed in January 2017 after McDermott was hired, but he is listed below among players from the previous regime.
Draft picks
Shaq Lawson
Adolphus Washington
Kyle Williams -- unrestricted free agent
John Miller
Preston Brown -- unrestricted free agent
Cordy Glenn
Nick O'Leary -- exclusive rights free agent
Seantrel Henderson -- unrestricted free agent
Free agents
LeSean McCoy
Lorenzo Alexander
Charles Clay
Brandon Tate
Richie Incognito
Ryan Groy
Jordan Mills
Ramon Humber -- unrestricted free agent
Jerry Hughes
Jerel Worthy
Colton Schmidt
Logan Thomas
Reid Ferguson
Colt Anderson -- unrestricted free agent
