Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Won first four in March after closing February with overtime loss to Sabres (1)

2. Nashville Predators. Ten straight wins and emerging as a Cup favorite. (2)

3. Boston Bruins. Old friend Gionta tallies on breakaway for first goal with new team. (4)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Four players with 60-plus points. On an expansion team. Amazing. (3)

5. Winnipeg Jets. Holding their breath about Schiefele's health again after collision with Wheeler. (6)

6. Minnesota Wild. Staal pushing 40 goals, entry into Hart conversation. (8)

7. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews back at practice; will he see Sabres on Thursday? (5)

8. Pittsburgh Penguins. Remember for playoffs: Have NHL-best 25 home wins. (12)

9. Dallas Stars. Likely Vegas first-round opponent if hold on to No. 1 wild card. (13)

10. Washington Capitals. Scored one goal in first two games of California trip. (7)

11. San Jose Sharks. Kane quickly finding comfort zone on top line. (9)

12. Anaheim Ducks. Miller just 8-6-6 but rolling a 2.49 and .926. Not bad for a 37-year-old backup. (14)

13. Philadelphia Flyers. Neither Pens nor Caps will be enthused about seeing them in the first round. (10)

14. Los Angeles Kings. Iafallo up to nine goals and 24 points. (11)

15. Colorado Avalanche. Getting points but dropped three straight in overtime. (18)

16. Calgary Flames. Had easiest night you could imagine in first-ever regulation win over Sabres at KeyBank. (17)

17. Columbus Blue Jackets. Old friend Vanek gets first two goals after trade. (19)

18. New Jersey Devils. Hall's point streak ends after 26 straight appearances. (15)

19. St. Louis Blues. Bouwmeester out for season with hip injury. (16)

20. Florida Panthers. Pure class: Arranged for practice ice, Stanley Cup visit and flight to nationals in Minnesota for Stoneman Douglas state champs. (21)

21. Carolina Hurricanes. New owner Dundon punts Francis up to president out of GM chair. That's not a promotion. (20)

22. New York Islanders. Wonder if Vegas becomes a destination for Tavares. (22)

23. Chicago Blackhawks. Hit town next Saturday buried in last place in Central. (24)

24. New York Rangers. Down to bottom of the Metro. (25)

25. Detroit Red Wings. Desperate for a reset, maybe at coach, GM or both. (23)

26. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid Watch: Up to 81 points in 67 games. (27)

27. Montreal Canadiens. One of least relevant groups of Habs ever. (26)

28. Vancouver Canucks. Boeser's back injury off bench door crash reminiscent of what happened to Kulikov in Buffalo last season. (28)

29. Ottawa Senators. Intimate gathering of fans to see Sabres a far cry from glory days of '07 Cup final. (29)

30. Buffalo Sabres. Another concussion is terrible news for Okposo, with five years left on deal. (30)

31. Arizona Coyotes. Nine wins in 13 games and open five-game homestand on Sunday. (31)