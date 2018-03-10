Memorial's Niagara Cup names DeMizio, Cardamone co-chairs

David DeMizio, of ComDoc, and Michael Cardamone, D.C., of Cardamone Chiropractic, have been named the 2018 Niagara Cup Classic Golf Tournament co-chairs.

Now in its 27th year, the Niagara Cup Classic will take place on June 4 at both the Niagara Falls Country Club and Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course. The Niagara Cup offers an exciting mix of competition and camaraderie in support of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

This year’s tournament dinner will be held at Niagara Falls Country Club and sells out early.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are now available by contacting Andrea Gray at 278-4605 or andrea.gray@nfmmc.org.