MATHEWS, Loretta P. "Dolly" (Glowinski)

Of Kenmore, March 9, 2018. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Matthew Z. Mathews; dear sister of Helen D. Glowinski and the late Mary (Edwin) Schoelles, Bernice (Carl) Meyers, Bernard Jr., Cecelia (Gerald) Semple, Viola (Ray) Hayne, Raymond, Irene (Victor) Hood, Harry, and Richard Glowinski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Monday from 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore on Tuesday at 10 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to St. Michael's RC Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, 14203 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com