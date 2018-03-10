Lockport to replace key water lines in $3.6 million project

The City of Lockport will replace a century-old section of its water supply line from the Niagara River this year, as well as a main that burst from the pressure put on it during the massive August 2016 arson fire at a tire recycling plant.

City Engineer Rolando Moreno said last week that bids will be sought in April on replacing the two miles of the raw water supply line closest to the filtration plant.

Also, a water main on Summit Street, near the filtration plant, will be replaced. It couldn't withstand the pressure exerted during the HTI Recycling blaze, and it has broken several times since then, Moreno said.

A $3 million grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. will pay most of the estimated $3.6 million cost.