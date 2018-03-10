Letter: Walk in an officer’s shoes before judging his actions

Walk in an officer’s shoes before judging his actions

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority tenant-elected Commissioner Leonard Williams is free to sit during the Pledge of Allegiance. Apparently his stint in the U.S. Air Force didn’t leave much of an impression on him or his allegiance to the American flag. He told The News he sat because he doesn’t approve of the methods of police “shooting of blacks nationally.”

I don’t know of any police officers who want to shoot anybody. Unfortunately, there are too many people – white, black or any other ethnic group – who fail to heed our laws.

People can support Colin Kaepernick or any other overpaid, overpraised athlete whose only job is to throw or catch a ball. But until individual responsibility is acquired, the problem will continue to exist.

Williams’ attitude toward the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance proves nothing. He is not part of the solution. He and Kaepernick are part of the problem. Don’t condemn police officers until you walk in their shoes.

Roger Giuseppetti

Niagara Falls