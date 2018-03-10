Letter: Time for Erie County to end Water Authority patronage

Time for Erie County to end Water Authority patronage

Kudos to the Buffalo News for the Feb. 26 editorial, “Portrait of patronage.” Now, what do we do about this nest of patronage that exists in the Erie County Water Authority?

County Legislator Thomas A. Loughran has introduced a measure to strike out a part of the qualifications for Water Authority executive director that creates a loophole allowing unqualified candidates to land this job. I’m writing my county legislator, Joseph C. Lorigo, to support Loughran’s proposal. Should he choose not to, then I would like to know why.

Paul R. Wiech

Orchard Park