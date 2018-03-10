Letter: Now is the right time to expand Metro Rail

Now is the right time to expand Metro Rail

I find it surprising that Rep. Brian Higgins is reversing course on support for Metro Rail expansion. With the downtown area going through a renaissance, this is exactly the time to expand the Metro Rail. It will provide access to downtown and connect the University at Buffalo campuses without having to be dependent on a car or worrying about parking. It would also provide many high-paying construction jobs and add an additional piece of infrastructure that would demonstrate that we take seriously a commitment to public transportation. Last, that commitment could be used to lure corporations here. For example, one of Amazon’s criteria in locating its new second headquarters was adequate public transportation, which shows that this is an issue corporations consider.

Having lived in North Buffalo for many years and then relocating to West Seneca, I gained an appreciation for the ease I had going downtown prior to moving and not having to worry about driving or parking. My hope is that at some point, a consideration is made to expand to the east and the Southtowns.

Joe Klein

West Seneca