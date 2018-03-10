Letter: News critics’ discussion of artwork was amazing

News critics’ discussion of artwork was amazing

It has happened! A scholarly, entertaining discussion just like Clement Greenberg and Harold Rosenberg dialogued in New York 50 years ago.

Jeff Miers’ and Colin Dabkowski’s interpretations of the late bedridden Matisse collages in the Jan. 25 Buffalo News were simply marvelous. Colin said it all when he said, “It doesn’t matter if you understand the artist; but what does it do for you!” This is what the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is all about. What does it do for you, the viewer?

Please, please set them loose again, this time on Pollock, Rothko or their own favorite works. This is journalism. Imagine reading The News for enlightenment in one’s preferred hobby.

Sheldon Merritt

Buffalo