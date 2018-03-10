LESHCHYNSKYY, Yevheniy

LESHCHYNSKYY - Yevheniy March 9, 2018. Beloved husband of Darya (nee Dizak); devoted father of Vira (Boris) Shcherbakov and Khristina Leshchinskaya; loving grandfather of Mikhail and Andrew. Family will be present Sunday 3-5 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where Panachyda Service will be held Sunday at 4:30 PM and Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 AM. Share online condolences at: www.Pietszak.com