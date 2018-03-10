This was her explanation for the T:

"You know, God didn't bless me to be a small little old lady who has a nice voice and is still only 5-foot-3 in pumps. I don't know if I said anything other than I jumped up and said that's not the right call. That's all I said. Most coaches get warned. I don't. It is what it is.

"I'm not going to be who I'm not, and I'm going to be passionate, I'm going to be enthusiastic," Legette-Jack said. "If it causes somebody to be uncomfortable, whether it's an official or somebody else, I can't not be who I am, because I wouldn't be sending the right message to my players.

"I didn't curse anybody. I didn't say anything bad. I said everything that everybody else says. Unfortunately, I'm a 6-foot-1 woman who has a masculine voice -- whose husband thinks it's pretty sexy sometimes -- and it cost me. I thought I would be warned."