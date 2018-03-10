KIRST, Daniel T.

KIRST - Daniel T. March 6, 2018, beloved husband of Margery A. Kirst (nee Metz); dear father of Kathleen Mendy, Karen Kirst and Kevin Kirst; grandfather of Brian Kirst, Nicole (Jason) Sendlak, Lindsay (Zachary) Juliano, and the late Michael Mendy; great-grandfather of Piper Sendlak; also survived by many nieces and nephews; son of the late Daniel and Helene Kirst. Friends may call Sunday at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday at St. Gregory the Great at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Kiwanis Club of Buffalo. Please share your condolences at

