Kick up your heels at Spring Sock Hop in Lockport

LOCKPORT – The Lockport Monday Night Cruise Optimist Club will present a Spring Sock Hop from 7 to 11 p.m. March 24.

The dance will be held at the American Legion, 42 Niagara St., Lockport. The Legion bar will be open early for visitors. Guest DJ Hank Nevins will feature tunes from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Beer, wine and snacks will be included, and there will be a cash bar. Door prizes, raffles and 50/50s will be featured.

Tickets are $10 presale and $12 at the door. Adults age 21 and over are welcome. Call Lynda at 201-1076 or Krista at 289-5459 for tickets.