JOHENGEN, Marjorie A. (Sauer)

Of Hamburg, March 8, 2018. Mother of Kim (Allen) Schmitt and Karen (Sean) Fanning; grandmother of Devin, Tyler, Elizabeth and Dylan; sister of Donald (Cecelia) Sauer, Myrtle Patistas and the late Edwin Sauer and Arlene Draudt. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9PM, where prayers will be said Monday at 9:30 and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church at 10AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com