Jamestown-area man targeted in drug raid also had firearms

A Chautauqua County man who was arrested while walking his dog Friday afternoon, as police raided his nearby home, was charged with possessing two ounces of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and 15 illegal long guns.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force reported that Tyler C. Anderson, 27, of Willard Street Extension in Ellicott was arrested in Jamestown, and federal drug charges are expected to be lodged against him.

He was charged under state law with three drug felonies and assorted lesser counts. The drugs and guns were found in his home; police said Anderson is not allowed to own guns because of his past criminal record.

The task force carried out the raid with help from the State Police and the FBI.