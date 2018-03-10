Iowa university choir to perform at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church

Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, 6630 Luther St., Wheatfield, will present the Grand View University Choir of Des Moines, Iowa, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The choir will perform “New Life Will Grow,” echoing the themes of the church’s Lenten and Easter seasons as well as springtime.

The concert is part of the choir’s 10-day Spring Tour through Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.

The public is welcome. For information call David at 276-8263.