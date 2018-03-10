Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more
We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Saturday
1. Boys basketball - Far West Regionals at Buffalo State
Section VI hosts Section V after going 2-3 in Rochester last year. Health Sciences looks to make the return trip to the state semifinals.
- Class D: East vs. V-Clyde-Savannah, noon
- Class C: Tapestry vs. V-Northstar Christian, 1:45 p.m.
- Class B: Health Sciences vs. Greece Odyssey, 3:30 p.m.
- Class A: West Seneca West vs. V-Irondequoit, 7 p.m.
- Class AA: Niagara Falls vs. V-McQuaid, 8:30 p.m.
Boys basketball preview: Far West Regionals and state Catholic finals
2. Girls basketball - Far West Regionals at Rush-Henrietta
Five Section VI girls basketball teams head east down the I-90 to take on their Rochester foes for a spot in next weekend's state final four.
- Class A: Williamsville South vs. V-Pittsford Mendon, 11 a.m.
- Class AA: Orchard Park vs. V-Bishop Kearney, 1 p.m.
- Class D: Franklinville vs. V-Elba, 3 p.m.
- Class C: Allegany-Limestone vs. V-South Seneca, 5 p.m.
- Class B: Fredonia vs. V-Midlakes, 7 p.m.
Something in common: Niagara Falls and Niagara Catholic look to extend postseason runs
Girls basketball preview: Far West Regionals & state Catholic semifinals
3. Boys hockey - NYSPHSAA semifinals at HarborCenter
Three Section VI hockey teams look to take advantage of the state tournament being played in their own backyards and earn berth into tomorrow's championships.
- Division I: Niagara Wheatfield vs. I-North Rockland, 9:30 a.m.
- Division II: West Seneca West vs. I-John Jay, 2:15 p.m.
- Division II: Sweet Home vs. III-Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
West Seneca West boys hockey draws from football experience for state semifinals
4. Girls basketball - NYSCHSAA finals at Fordham University
Two of the three team from the Monsignor Martin advanced to today's championship games.
- Class A: Sacred Heart vs. St. John Villa, 5 p.m.
- Class AA: Cardinal O’Hara vs. Christ the King, 7 p.m.
High School Extra: Cardinal O'Hara, Sacred Heart girls basketball advance to NYSCHSAA finals
5. Bowling - NYSPHSAA & NYSCHSAA championships
The first day of the NYSPHSAA Championships at the OnCenter in Syracuse is the small schools and section competitions starting at 8 a.m. The large schools compete Sunday
The Catholic tournament at Classic Lanes in Kenmore starts at 10 a.m. Bowlers from St. Francis, St. Joe's, Canisius and Cardinal O'Hara are competing.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.
* * *
Friday's roundup
* * *
