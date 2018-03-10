Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more

We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.

What to watch for Saturday

1. Boys basketball - Far West Regionals at Buffalo State

Section VI hosts Section V after going 2-3 in Rochester last year. Health Sciences looks to make the return trip to the state semifinals.

Class D: East vs. V-Clyde-Savannah, noon

Class C: Tapestry vs. V-Northstar Christian, 1:45 p.m.

Class B: Health Sciences vs. Greece Odyssey, 3:30 p.m.

Class A: West Seneca West vs. V-Irondequoit, 7 p.m.

Class AA: Niagara Falls vs. V-McQuaid, 8:30 p.m.

2. Girls basketball - Far West Regionals at Rush-Henrietta

Five Section VI girls basketball teams head east down the I-90 to take on their Rochester foes for a spot in next weekend's state final four.

Class A: Williamsville South vs. V-Pittsford Mendon, 11 a.m.

Class AA: Orchard Park vs. V-Bishop Kearney, 1 p.m.

Class D: Franklinville vs. V-Elba, 3 p.m.

Class C: Allegany-Limestone vs. V-South Seneca, 5 p.m.

Class B: Fredonia vs. V-Midlakes, 7 p.m.

3. Boys hockey - NYSPHSAA semifinals at HarborCenter

Three Section VI hockey teams look to take advantage of the state tournament being played in their own backyards and earn berth into tomorrow's championships.

Division I: Niagara Wheatfield vs. I-North Rockland, 9:30 a.m.

Division II: West Seneca West vs. I-John Jay, 2:15 p.m.

Division II: Sweet Home vs. III-Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

4. Girls basketball - NYSCHSAA finals at Fordham University

Two of the three team from the Monsignor Martin advanced to today's championship games.

Class A: Sacred Heart vs. St. John Villa, 5 p.m.

Class AA: Cardinal O’Hara vs. Christ the King, 7 p.m.

5. Bowling - NYSPHSAA & NYSCHSAA championships

The first day of the NYSPHSAA Championships at the OnCenter in Syracuse is the small schools and section competitions starting at 8 a.m. The large schools compete Sunday

The Catholic tournament at Classic Lanes in Kenmore starts at 10 a.m. Bowlers from St. Francis, St. Joe's, Canisius and Cardinal O'Hara are competing.

