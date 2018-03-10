Hamburg seeks to honor people in youth service

Hamburg is looking for a few good role models.

Nominations for those who have provided exemplary service to youth in Hamburg are due March 19. Successful candidates will be honored at the town's 30th annual Youth Bureau banquet at 6 p.m. April 25 at Michael's Banquet Facility.

Nominations are being accepted for the Michael J. Dundon Service to Youth Award, which recognizes professional service, the Mary T. Blakeslee Service to Youth Awards and the Character Coach Awards, which recognize professionals and volunteers.

Forms for nominations in all categories are available in the Recreation Office, 4540 Southwestern Blvd., and can be downloaded from the website at www.hamburg-youth-rec-seniors.com.

Banquet reservations can be made with Nicole Dayka through April 19 at Hamburg Town Hall, or by calling 826-2226.