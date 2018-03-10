Ham raffle will help furnace replacement fund at Holy Trinity

Historic Holy Trinity needs a new furnace and invites participants for a Boar’s Head ham raffle to contribute to the furnace replacement fund. The drawing is planned for noon March 23 at the Natural Link, 105 Portage Road, Lewiston.

Tickets are $5 and winners will be notified by telephone to pick up their ham at the Natural Link. The live drawing may be seen on Facebook @HistoricHolyTrinity. Tickets may be purchased at the Natural Link, Gadawski’s Restaurant, Historic Holy Trinity’s Community Thrift Store or by calling 299-0799. Historic Holy Trinity is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization run under the auspices of Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service, 1419 Falls St., Niagara Falls.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Thrivent Financial and the Natural Link.