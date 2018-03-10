HACIC, Dorothy J. (Plandowski)

Of Hamburg, NY, unexpectedly March 7, 2018, beloved wife of John C. Hacic; loving mother of John W. and James (Rebecca) Hacic; adored and cherished grandma to Riley Hacic; dearest daughter of the late William and Sophie (nee Bialota) Plandowski; dear sister of Joseph (Ruth) Plandowski, Marcia (Michael) McCarthy and the late William (Marcy) Plandowski; sister-in-law of Charles (late Rosalind) Hacic and Norma (late Anthony) Kapa; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-5 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Angels Church at 9:30 am. Entombment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com