GARDNER, Irene K.

GARDNER - Irene K. March 7, 2018, beloved wife of the late James P. Gardner; loving mother of Karen (Gerald) Markott, Joseph (Rose), Robert (Julia), David (Christiane Bedard), Michael (Marina) and the late James Gardner; sister of the late Veronica Groff. Grandmother of 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey) on Monday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com