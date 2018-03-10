Gameday Prep: UB aims to contain Toledo sharpshooters

GAMEDAY PREP

MAC Final: No. 1 UB (25-8) vs. No. 2 Toledo (23-10)

7 p.m. Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Radio 1520 AM. TV: ESPN2.

The Set-Up: The two best offensive teams in the MAC square off in what should be an entertaining offensive show. UB won a wild offensive game, 104-94, at home on Jan. 2.

How they got here: UB rolled to two big wins. Toledo had two rugged tests. The Rockets survived Miami, 71-69, then got past Eastern Michigan Friday, 64-63.

The Matchup: Toledo ranks seventh in the nation in three-point percentage, at 40.8. UB is great at perimeter defense with its fleet of athletic guards. Look for defensive stopper Dontay Caruthers, who's having a great tournament off the bench, to be key.

Best Rocket Out: Tre'Shawn Fletcher, a 6-7 senior, is the MAC player of the year. But he hurt his knee in the first few minutes of the semifinal. Word Saturday morning is he's out for the game. He averages 18.6 pppg and 8.3 rpg. Fletcher was a transfer from Colorado, and Toledo knew it was getting a great MAC player.

Familiar name: Toledo sharp-shooter Nate Navigato is a junior who averages 12.6 ppg and shoots 43 percent behind the arc. He's a former UB commit. But when Bobby Hurley left for Arizona State, Navigato changed his mind and went closer to home, at Toledo.

Due: UB senior point guard Wes Clark has had two quiet offensive games. He's due for a good game vs. Toledo.

Defensive heat: Toledon ranked eighth in the MAC in defensive efficiency and 350th in the nation in steals. If UB can get enough defense, it's hard to see Toledo holding the Bulls under 80.

Outlook: UB should win, especially with Fletcher out, unless Toledo shoots the lights out, which it is very capable of doing.