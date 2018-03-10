Canisius forward Dylan McLaughlin skates past American Internationalu2019s Shawn McBride during first period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Matt McLeod scores against American International during first period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Matt McLeod celebrates his goal with Ian Edmondson against American International during first period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Felix CHamberland celebrates his goal against American International during first period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius Matt Hoover checks American Internationalu2019s Darius Davidson during first period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Dan Urbani stops American International forward Joel Kocur during second period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Matt McLeod skates with the puck against American International during second period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Matt Hoover celebrates his goal with the bench against American International during second period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius Matt Hoover celebrates his goal with Feliz Chamberland against American International during second period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius players celebrate Jimmy Mazzau2019s goal against American International during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius Jimmy Mazza celebrates his goal with Dan Urbani against American International during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Dylan McGlaughlin upends American Internationalu2019s Bryant Christian during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Dan Urbani makes a save against American International during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius coach Trevor Large talks to his team during a timeout against American International during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Matt McLeod scores his second goal of the game against American International during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius forward Matt McLeod scores his second goal of the game against American International during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius players celebrate Matt McLeods second goal against American International during third period action of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr.?Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Dan Urbani is congratulated by his teammates after defeating American International 8-1 during the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals at HarborCenter on Friday, March 9, 2018.
