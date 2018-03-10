Free workshop illustrates options for older special ed students

A free workshop, “Life After High School: Support Systems and Having a Plan,” will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding key concepts for special education students as they prepare to transition from high school. The workshop will be held at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES Conference Center, 4124 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.

Participants will learn the roles and responsibilities of the school and of parents, as well as about available adult support systems. The workshop is presented by the Orleans, Niagara and Erie Counties Special Education Parent Teachers Association (ONE SEPTA) and the Parent Network of WNY. Register by email at: info@parentnetworkwny.org or call: 716-332-4170.