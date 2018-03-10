Share this article

Frank's commits cardinal wing sin on Twitter, and Buffalo erupts

Published

They're chicken wings. And you eat them with blue cheese. Right?

Not if you ask Frank's RedHot.

Not surprisingly, that tweet was met with a whole lot of – what's the opposite of #Buffalove?

 

Clearly, wings and what we dip them in are near and dear to Buffalo's heart.

