Frank's commits cardinal wing sin on Twitter, and Buffalo erupts

They're chicken wings. And you eat them with blue cheese. Right?

Not if you ask Frank's RedHot.

Not surprisingly, that tweet was met with a whole lot of – what's the opposite of #Buffalove?

Blue cheese and nothing but blue cheese. Come on Frank's, you're better than this. — #HisRoyalFreshness (@frankiefeatherz) March 10, 2018

Frank's!

Go with "Our Twitter account was hacked. We are investigating the matter. We apologize to anyone who was offended or disgusted by the idea if R***h dressing with their wings". — Mr. X (@MrXofY) March 10, 2018

I don't even know you any more. — Kennedio (@patkpt330) March 10, 2018

Nice to see you on the timeline, Frank’s… but pic.twitter.com/q84SJi6uD6 — Del Reid (@DelReid) March 10, 2018

Clearly, wings and what we dip them in are near and dear to Buffalo's heart.