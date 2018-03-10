Frank's commits cardinal wing sin on Twitter, and Buffalo erupts
They're chicken wings. And you eat them with blue cheese. Right?
Not if you ask Frank's RedHot.
Buffalo wings + Ranch = two peas in a pod. #NationalRanchDressingDay
pic.twitter.com/PGjqXpumyO
— Frank's RedHot (@FranksRedHot) March 10, 2018
Not surprisingly, that tweet was met with a whole lot of – what's the opposite of #Buffalove?
— Buffalo Bro 🍀 (@BuffaloBr0) March 10, 2018
— x-AmherstAleHouse🍕🍺 (@AmherstAleHouse) March 10, 2018
Blue cheese and nothing but blue cheese. Come on Frank's, you're better than this.
— #HisRoyalFreshness (@frankiefeatherz) March 10, 2018
Frank's!
Go with "Our Twitter account was hacked. We are investigating the matter. We apologize to anyone who was offended or disgusted by the idea if R***h dressing with their wings".
— Mr. X (@MrXofY) March 10, 2018
I don't even know you any more.
— Kennedio (@patkpt330) March 10, 2018
Nice to see you on the timeline, Frank’s… but pic.twitter.com/q84SJi6uD6
— Del Reid (@DelReid) March 10, 2018
You should know better, @FranksRedHot! pic.twitter.com/tc7LsMPYqP
— John Pitts (@Pitts88) March 10, 2018
Clearly, wings and what we dip them in are near and dear to Buffalo's heart.
