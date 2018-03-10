FORT, Wayne, Sr.

March 4, 2018 in North Carolina with his family at his side. Born November 9, 1953 in England, he is a son of the late Clifford and Grace (Bryant) Fort. He attended school at the Perry Project then entered the United States Marine Corps. then the Navy and the Navel Reserves. Surviving are 4 sons, Wayne Fort Jr., Shaun Fort, Steven Fort and Nicholas Fort; a daughter, Melissa (Wayne) Washburn; 2 sisters, Leslie Fort and Tamara Clark; 2 brothers, Phillip and Anthony Fort. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Sunday at noon in the Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home 270 Young Street Wilson, NY hamiltonclarkonline.com