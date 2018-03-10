Niagara Falls looking for online votes for strongest town contest

The City of Niagara Falls has been chosen to compete against 15 other cities in the U.S. and Mexico in an online “Strongest Town Contest” and is looking for votes.

The contest is sponsored by Strong Towns, a national nonprofit working to build financial resilience in cities, towns and neighborhoods.

Visitors to the Strong Towns website can cast votes in daily bracket-based matchups through March 30, which will include a final webinar showdown for the championship.

Teams of applicants include government staff, citizen activists and nonprofit leaders. Communities are judged based on criteria like: financial solvency, citizen engagement, transportation options and ability to adapt to new challenges. Follow the competition at: www.strongtowns.org/strongesttown.