Fake cable company caller suspected in attempt at bank fraud

Someone tried to steal $4,000 from a Lewiston woman's bank account last week, shortly after the woman had been victimized by a telephone fraud scheme, police said.

The victim contacted police Monday after receiving a telephone call from a woman claiming to represent Time-Warner and saying that her last payment had been missed due to "a problem with her Social Security number." The victim gave the caller her Social Security number before realizing that the call might be a scam.

She later learned from her bank that it had blocked an attempt to make hefty charge against her bank account, a charge they believe was been initiated by the scammer. The woman closed her account and an investigation into the incident was launched.