ECC advances to Region III men's basketball final

They let a second half lead slip away, but the Erie Community College men's basketball team made shots in the final minute to close out an 83-80 win over Genesee Community College in the NJCAA Region III semifinals at Monroe Community College Saturday.

The Kats improved to 17-9 and will play host Monroe for the Region III title at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe advanced with an 88-82 win over Niagara County Community College in its semifinal game.

The Kats led by as many as 11, 60-49, with 11:45 left in the game. But Genesee went on a 19-8 run to close the gap to 68-64. Then an 8-1 run allowed GCC to tie the game, 72-72, with 4:16 left and the game was back-and-forth until the final minute. Shevon Anisca hit a layup with 32 seconds left to put ECC up, 81-80, and Kasey Walker-Gregg hit two free throws with eight seconds left for the three-point cushion.

Walker-Gregg led the Kats with 24 points while Anisca had 20 points and 12 rebounds.