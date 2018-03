DYKSTRA, David J.

DYKSTRA - David J. March 7, 2018, beloved son of the late Dirk and the late Marie (Motz); dearest brother of Paul and John Dykstra. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday at 12 noon. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation.