DANDES, Marcy M. (Marong)

DANDES - Marcy M. (nee Marong)

Unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family on March 8, 2018 at age 66. Beloved wife of Jonathan Dandes; devoted mother of Leo (Lissette) Dandes and Arin (Adam Yellen) Dandes; cherished grandmother of Luca Jonathan Dandes; loving daughter of Naidine C. Williams (nee Callahan); step-daughter of the late Jack Williams; dear sister of Michael (Marilynn) Marong, Timothy (Sandra) Marong and the late James Marong; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friend Lynn Slisz. The family will be present on Sunday from 1-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker) where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's Church (Swormville), 6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst at 10 AM. Interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ECMC Foundation, 462 Grider St., Buffalo, NY 14215. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com