Crone leads Cheekowaga to state bowling title

Emily Crone of Cheektowaga bowled the high six-game individual total, averaging 216.17, and four of her teammates finished in the top 21 bowlers as the Warriors won the State Public Schools Athletic Association Division 2 championship at the OnCenter in Syracuse. Cheektowaga’s total of 5,116 was higher than the boys’ Division 2 winner.

Crone shot a 243, the day’s second highest single among Division 2 girls, in her total of 1,297. Other Cheektowaga scores were: 7. Krista Hoctor 233-1,022, 9. Emma Rome 976, 14. Paige Onisk 946 and 21. Kaitlin Kirst 875.

Despite having the third-ranking individual pinfall leader, Chris Jankowski, and posting two of the top three individual high singles, Maryvale finished fourth in the boys Division 2 tournament.

Jankowski shot 1,091 for six games and had a 233 single, third best. Braedon Suffoletta of the Flyers had 248 high singles.

Ausable Valley of Section VI took the team title with 5,025 for six games and two its bowlers, Ryan Thomas and Tyler Atkins finished 1-2 in the individual scoring with 1,146 and 1,129 respectively.

Weber second in CHSAA bowling

Joshua Laskowski of St. John the Baptist worked his way up the stepladder from the No. 5 position then defeated top qualifier Mike Weber of St. Joe’s 248-212, to win the State Catholic High School bowling championship on Saturday at Classic Lanes in the Town of Tonawanda.

Weber led the qualifying witha four game total of 1,034. Ryan Crapo of St. Francis was fourth in the qualifying block with 894.

Laskowski started his title run with a 210-170 victory over Crapo before he defeated Harris Mirza (Molloy), 225-186 and Bobby Wright (Chaminade), 236-210.

Cameron Hall of Canisius finished 10th with 834 in the qualifying round. Eli Williams of St. Francis was 12th with 830; Aiden O’Lay of Cardinal O’Hara was 17th with 791; Jordan Schindler of St. Francis was 19th with 765, and Parker Flis of St. Francis was 20th with 760.