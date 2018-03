CHRISTIAN, Helen Mae

CHRISTIAN - Helen Mae February 24, 2018; beloved partner of the late Gail King. Helen was a retired Psychologiest and donated her body to science. For the convenience of the family, a Mass of Resurrection will take place at a later date at St. Martin de Porres, 555 Northampton, Buffalo, NY 14209. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martin de Porres Future Fund.