Cash mob called to boost Sugar Street Cafe

Niagara Falls Community Development is organizing a Cash Mob at Sugar Street Cafe, 6926 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, from 7 to 9 a.m. March 20.

A cash mob is a group of people who assemble at a local business to make purchases, supporting both the local business and the community and providing an opportunity to socialize.

Participants are encouraged to check in to social media platforms during lunch, offering reviews of Sugar Street Cafe, a locally-owned business that opened last year. Organizers state that online conversation makes a significant difference in how a small business can gain more attention and customers.