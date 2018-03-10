BOLAND, Patrick R.

BOLAND - Patrick R. March 8, 2018. Beloved son of Kyle and Justina Boland; loving brother of Kayla Boland; adored grandson of Mike and Brenda Garigen and Mike and Barbara Boland. Also survived by great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey) on Sunday from 1-5 PM and Monday from 8-10:30 AM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, The Boland's are requesting gift card contributions for parents of children at the Oishei Children's Hospital Pediatric ICU (see obituary on website for details). Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com