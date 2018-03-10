Underground explosion that blew off manhole cover blamed on wiring

A minor underground explosion that blew off a manhole cover Saturday morning briefly forced the closure of a section of West Chippewa Street downtown, Buffalo police reported.

City police and firefighters, along with National Grid responded sometime after 7 a.m. to West Chippewa between Pearl and Franklin streets.

Authorities say the underground explosion in an alley sent one manhole cover flying off. National Grid officials say the explosion was caused by an underground wiring issue.

Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said no one was hurt but there was damage to some buildings in the area.

The portion of West Chippewa between Franklin and Pearl was closed for a time but had reopened by 10:45 a.m.