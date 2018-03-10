BLOCHER, Kevin T.

BLOCHER - Kevin T. Of Cowlesville, NY, March 6, 2018, beloved son of James F. Blocher, Sr. and the late MaryEllen (nee Weber) Blocher; dear brother of Kathleen (Wayne Kummer) DeGroot, James F. (Sally Crean) Blocher, Jr. and Margaret (Peter) Janes; uncle of Felicia, Melisa, James, III, Erin, Gabrielle and Henry; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home Inc. 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday 3-7 PM, where a prayer service will held at 7 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com