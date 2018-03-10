Big 4 Roundup: Canisius baseball extends winning streak to four games

The Canisius College baseball team won its fourth straight game Saturday to improve to 10-3 overall. The Golden Griffins bested Liberty, 7-4, in Lynchburg, Va. Christ Conley had a double and drove in two runs. Joseph Preziuso also had a two-RBI day going 2 or 3. Liam Wilson had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run for the Griffs.

The teams conclude their three-game series on Sunday.

Niagara ended its seven-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over Marshall in Huntington, W. Va. The Purple Eagles (2-7) had lost the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, 11-1, but rebounded for the win in the nightcap. Michael Gabriele drove in two runs on a double in the second. Peter Battaglia had two RBI on the day without getting a hit. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the second then drove in a run on a ground out to second base in the sixth.

The teams concluded their four-games in three-day series on Sunday.

In Harrisonburg, W. Va., St. Bonaventure rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning, but lost to James Madison, 9-5. It was the sixth straight loss for the Bonnies who fall to 2-8.

Brandon Henshaw had a three-run home run in the fifth to tie the game, 5-5, but James Madison responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead then scored three more in the eighth.

Women's Lacrosse

Niagara finished a five-game road trip with a 21-10 loss at No. 20 Denver (4-2). Rachel MacCheyne had four goals and one assist for the Purple Eagles (3-3) while Shea Swartwout scoring twice. Niagara returns to Lewiston to host Yale at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Yale will be well-acquainted with Western New York by then. The Bulldogs play Canisius (1-4) at the Demske Sports Complex at 1 p.m. Sunday. Yale is 4-0, its best start since 2014, and are coming off a 16-15 overtime win against rival Harvard in the Ivy League opener. It was the first win for Yale over Harvard since 2010.

Meanwhile St. Bonaventure is looking for its first win of the season after falling to Lafayette, 13-5, in Easton, Pa. Rylee Arnold had two goals for the Bonnies (0-6).

Softball

St. Bonaventure split its doubleheader against Coppin State in Baltimore, Maryland to move to 3-8 on the season. The Bonnies won the opener, 17-1. Olivia Golay drove in five runs going 3 for 3. Brooke Kane-Walker drove in three runs while also going 3 for 3.

Canisius had its game against IUPUI in Morehead, Kentucky cancelled due to unplayable field conditions. The Griffs are 3-13 and travel to Greensboro, N.C. for the Spartan Classic starting March 16.