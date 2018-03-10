Area colleges (March 10)

Area colleges

Friday’s results

MEN’S HOCKEY

Atlantic Hockey Tournament

(Best of three)

Canisius 8, AIC 1

BASEBALL

Marshall 5, Niagara 4 (11)

N (1-6): Peter Battaglia 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Canisius 9, Liberty 2

C (9-3): Ryan Stekl 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI

James Madison 14, St. Bonaventure 3

Medaille 5-8, Westminster 12-5

M (Game 1): Dominick Teoli 2 RBI

M (Game 2): Connor Priester, Jared McStine 2 RBI each

Immaculata 17-6, Hilbert 3-5

ECC 11, Lincoln College 4

E (1-0): Kevin Walter 3-5, 3 RBI

Russmatt Invitational

at Auburndale, Fla.

Fredonia 5-6, Gordon College 2-3

F (Game 1): Patrick Sheehan 2-4, 2 RBI, SB

F (Game 2): J.T. Angora, Joshua Crocetti 2 RBI each

SOFTBALL

St. Bonaventure at UMBC (2), ccd.

Morehead State Classic

Morehead State 5-5, Canisius 3-2

C (Game 1): Morgan Altman HR, 2 RBI

Fast Pitch Dreams Classic

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Medaille 12, Chataham 1

Gwynedd Mercy 9, Medaille 1

Hilbert 7, Regis 1

H: Morgan McNeill 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Marisa McIntyre CG, 2 H, 3 SO

Hilbert 3, Chatham 1

H (6-5): Nateal Papasergi 3B, 2 RBI

Virginia Wesleyan Beach Bash

at Virginia Beach, Va.

Fredonia 2, SUNY Cobleskill 1

F: Katie Yudin CG, 12 Ks

Fredonia 5, Rhode Island College 4 (8)

F (2-0): Lauren Pixley GW sac fly

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Delaware 16, Canisius 9

C (1-4): Jourdan Roemer 4g