Area colleges (March 10)
Friday’s results
MEN’S HOCKEY
Atlantic Hockey Tournament
(Best of three)
Canisius 8, AIC 1
BASEBALL
Marshall 5, Niagara 4 (11)
N (1-6): Peter Battaglia 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Canisius 9, Liberty 2
C (9-3): Ryan Stekl 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI
James Madison 14, St. Bonaventure 3
Medaille 5-8, Westminster 12-5
M (Game 1): Dominick Teoli 2 RBI
M (Game 2): Connor Priester, Jared McStine 2 RBI each
Immaculata 17-6, Hilbert 3-5
ECC 11, Lincoln College 4
E (1-0): Kevin Walter 3-5, 3 RBI
Russmatt Invitational
at Auburndale, Fla.
Fredonia 5-6, Gordon College 2-3
F (Game 1): Patrick Sheehan 2-4, 2 RBI, SB
F (Game 2): J.T. Angora, Joshua Crocetti 2 RBI each
SOFTBALL
St. Bonaventure at UMBC (2), ccd.
Morehead State Classic
Morehead State 5-5, Canisius 3-2
C (Game 1): Morgan Altman HR, 2 RBI
Fast Pitch Dreams Classic
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Medaille 12, Chataham 1
Gwynedd Mercy 9, Medaille 1
Hilbert 7, Regis 1
H: Morgan McNeill 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Marisa McIntyre CG, 2 H, 3 SO
Hilbert 3, Chatham 1
H (6-5): Nateal Papasergi 3B, 2 RBI
Virginia Wesleyan Beach Bash
at Virginia Beach, Va.
Fredonia 2, SUNY Cobleskill 1
F: Katie Yudin CG, 12 Ks
Fredonia 5, Rhode Island College 4 (8)
F (2-0): Lauren Pixley GW sac fly
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Delaware 16, Canisius 9
C (1-4): Jourdan Roemer 4g
