Alzheimer's Association offers free program at Ransomville Free Library

“Effective Communication Strategies” is a free one-hour program offering verbal and nonverbal strategies for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease to more effectively understand and communicate with their loved ones.

The program will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ransomville Free Library, 3733 Ransomville Road.

To reserve a seat, contact the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter at 1-800-272-3900 or send an email to program.wny@alz.org.