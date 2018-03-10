A simple online vote will help support youth hockey in Lockport

Lockport Ice Arena and Sports Center, Inc., a nonprofit operating out of Cornerstone CFCU Arena in Lockport, needs online votes in a contest designed to help purchase equipment for its youth hockey program.

Lockport Lock Monster Youth Hockey Association was formed in 2015 and has grown from 25 participants to more than 200 in two seasons. It also partners with Hasek’s Heroes and the Sled Hockey Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to “combat juvenile delinquency and community deterioration, promote social welfare and physical fitness, lessen the burdens of government and promote the development of good sportsmanship.”

Fans across the country will vote for their favorites and a panel of Pure Hockey judges will determine who win a $5,000 gift card to support its community hockey. Voting ends April 6. Visit purehockey.votigo.com/fbcontests/profiletab/Home-Ice/2842892.