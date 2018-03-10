14-year-old Bills fan who got game ball from Tyrod Taylor reacts to trade

The Bills' trade of Tyrod Taylor was met with disappointment for the Williams family from Oakfield in Genesee County.

You might recall that Taylor created a lasting memory for 14-year-old Alea Williams, when he gave her a game ball after he scored a mid-December touchdown. How big a fan of Taylor's is Alea? She named her cat Tyrod.

Her receiving the game ball was caught on TV and her phone blew up. The Bills posted a photo on their Facebook page and Taylor tweeted out the images.

The News checked in with Alea and her dad Chad on Friday night about the trade, and here was their message to Taylor and the Bills:

Unfortunately the writing was on the wall for Tyrod and the Bills are making a smart money move. Alea was pretty upset but still loves the Bills but she will be disappointed watching this season with Tyrod not there. We will never forget his generosity and we wish him the best in his endeavors. Maybe he can make a lucky Browns fan as happy as he made Alea.