What Bills' trade of Tyrod Taylor means for salary cap entering free agency

With free agency starting next week, the Bills' decision to trade Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick means more salary cap room.

Taylor cannot be officially traded until the start of the league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m., but teams can begin talking to the agents for prospective free agents when the legal tampering period begins Monday.

The Bills get $10.44 million in savings, meaning they unofficially have $33.2 million available under the cap. That figure includes contracts given to free agent cornerback Vontae Davis and free agent running back Chris Ivory.

Buffalo already had $18.68 million in dead money, tops in the NFL, according to Spotrac. Dead money is cap space being taken up by players no longer on the roster. The Taylor trade will add $7.64 million in dead money.

The Bills traded Taylor before he was due a $6 million roster bonus on March 16. If they paid the bonus and kept Taylor, he would have counted $18.08 million against the cap.