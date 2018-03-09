West Side man, 68, charged in Riverside shooting

A West Side man has been charged with assault in connection with a shooting Wednesday night in the city's Riverside neighborhood, Buffalo police said.

Joseph Herman, 68, of Hoyt Street, has been accused of shooting a 48-year-old man inside an apartment on Riverside Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., police said. The victim, identified as a 48-year-old man from Heath Street, was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

The shooting stemmed from a "domestic situation" in which the parties involved knew each other, police said. Herman was charged with first- and third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Herman was also accused of hitting a woman in the face with a handgun, as well as pistol-whipping the man before shooting him in the back, according to a police report.