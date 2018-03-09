WARE, Thessalonia "Tessie"

WARE - Thessalonia "Tessie"

Entered into rest February 28, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Celeste Johnson; 2 grandsons, Duane LaValley and Jerrel Black; 1 great-granddaughter, Avah LaValley; and her uncle, James Clark of Henderson, NC. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 10th at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, 10-11AM. Funeral will immediately follow. Interment St. John Cemetery, Buffalo. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS.