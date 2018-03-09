UMINSKI, Mary Jane (Morcio)

Of Kenmore, March 7, 2018. Beloved wife of Denis J. Uminski; dear mother of Erika (David) Frisbie, Kim (Jesse) Osiadlo, Jane (David) Bentivegna, and Anna Uminski; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Neha Frisbie, Alina, Audrey Osiadlo, and James Bentivegna; sister of Robert (Kathleen) and Gregory (Wendy) Morcio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Sunday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at UB Newman Center Chapel, 495 Skinnerville Rd., off Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Mental Health Assoc. of Erie County, Inc., 999 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14209, are preferred. Mary Jane was a member of the National Rehabilitation Assoc., Kenmore Zoning Board of Appeals, and former member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Condolences sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com