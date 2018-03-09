Share this article

Tyrod Taylor. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Twitter reacts to report of Bills trading Tyrod Taylor

Buffalo Twitter reacted quickly to an ESPN report that the Buffalo Bills traded quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round draft pick, No. 65 overall.

Bills trade Tyrod Taylor to the Browns, according to source

The news seemed to come out of nowhere at 6 p.m. on a Friday, shocking many, including Taylor's now former teammates Tre'Davious White and Preston Brown. They weighed in with their disbelief on Twitter.

Many tweeters thanked Taylor for helping to end the Bills playoff drought.

Browns fans were also clearly shocked at the news, but welcomed Taylor to Cleveland.

