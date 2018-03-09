Twitter reacts to report of Bills trading Tyrod Taylor

Buffalo Twitter reacted quickly to an ESPN report that the Buffalo Bills traded quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round draft pick, No. 65 overall.

The news seemed to come out of nowhere at 6 p.m. on a Friday, shocking many, including Taylor's now former teammates Tre'Davious White and Preston Brown. They weighed in with their disbelief on Twitter.

T Mobile... NOOOO 😤🤬 — Tre'Davious White (@TreWhite16) March 9, 2018

🤯 — Preston Brown (@PB_Number2) March 9, 2018

Many tweeters thanked Taylor for helping to end the Bills playoff drought.

Thanks for everything @TyrodTaylor. We'd be on year 18 without you. Didn't set the world on fire, but you weren't asked to. Did everything the team needed. — Alec (@uGeneolgia) March 9, 2018

@TyrodTaylor you helped end the drought you will for ever be a @buffalobills. Good luck and thanks! — x - Matt Kosis (@MattKosis) March 9, 2018

Many thanks to @TyrodTaylor for getting the #Bills back to the playoffs.. best Bills QB since Flutie.. or Kelly 🏈 — tim carlson (@TimCarlsonCT) March 9, 2018

Browns fans were also clearly shocked at the news, but welcomed Taylor to Cleveland.

@TyrodTaylor Welcome to the #DawgPound. You guys are about to do something special. #Browns — Ben White (@whiteyb11) March 9, 2018

Now makes sense for Browns to take Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson to groom behind Tyrod Taylor. Similar skill sets. Seamless play calling. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 9, 2018